NBA 2K24 Leaks Reveal Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Other Superstars' Player Ratings

NBA 2K24 was officially revealed on July 6, giving fans their first look at Kobe Bryant on the cover and announcing that crossplay is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. 2K also teased the new Mamba Moments mode as well as a "groundbreaking new technology" that 2K is calling ProPlay. One of the things we didn't get was any player ratings, which is always something 2K likes to tease out as we get closer to release. That said, it looks like several of the top players have had their ratings leaked, giving fans a potential look at where their favorite players stack up.

The leak was first spotted by Dexerto, but comes from the team at 2kratings. Now, it's important to take these with a hefty grain of salt because player ratings are something that can easily change before NBA 2K24 comes out on September 8. That said, the ratings are pretty much in line with what you'd expect. The top five players are Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James, who all are coming in at 97 OVR. You could argue that 38-year-old LeBron might not be a top-five player in the league anymore, but even at his advanced age, the all-time leading scorer is up there.

Just after that quintet, you'll find Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry at 96 OVR. Rounding out the top ten are Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Anthony Davis (the latter two are tied for tenth). You can view the entire top 100 at 2kratings, where you'll also be able to see the best 3-point shooters and dunkers. Those stats are topped by Steph Curry and a tie between Ja Morant and Zion Williamson respectively. What's maybe most interesting is that the rookie class isn't yet rated. Will the much-hyped Victor Wembanyama find his way into the top 100 during his freshman season? We should find out in the coming weeks.

As mentioned, NBA 2K24 is coming to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 8. Similar to years past, players can pre-order 2K24 and get all kinds of in-game rewards, with the 25th Anniversary Edition coming with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. Of course, that's also the most expensive version of the game, but it's a solid deal for major NBA fans since League Pass on its own is $14.99 a month.