NBA 2K24 Fans Celebrate Crossplay Announcement

NBA 2K24 fans are celebrating cross-play coming to the series after all this time. 2K Games announced the addition yesterday and hoopers celebrated all over the Internet. Now, the change only comes to the latest consoles. That acknowledgement alone has been worthy of a ticker-tape parade on social media. After all, a lot of PS5 and Xbox Series players have been playing some of their favorite games against users with the opposite system for some time now. It only makes sense for big-budget triple A games like NBA 2K24 to get there. You can check out the announcement down below and all the hype too.

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, use commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball," the developer told ESPN. "While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like cross play."



Will you be using cross play on NBA 2K24? Let us know down in the comments!