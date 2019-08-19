Need for Speed Heat Revealed

Today, as it said it would, Electronic Arts revealed a brand-new Need for Speed game, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on November 8th with an Origin Access Premier release coming first on November 5th. More specifically, EA has revealed Need for Speed Heat, which it hopes will be revitalize the series after Payback tarnished its reputation a bit. To accompany the announcement, EA has also revealed the game’s first ever trailer showing of the new racing title for the first time ever. You can check out the trailer for yourself at the top of the article.

For those that don’t know: Need for Speed is racing game franchise published by EA and developed by Ghost Gaming that focuses more on illicit street racing and arcadey gameplay than realism. And while the latter market has traditionally been dominated by Gran Turismo and Forza, Need for Speed has been a big player in the racing game genre since it debuted back in 1994 with “The Need for Speed” on 3DO.

As you may know, the current development team on the series is Ghost Gaming, but it has seen other developers over the years, such as EA Black Box and Criterion Games. Further, it’s one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with over 150 million copies sold to date.

That said, the series’ most recent release — Need for Speed Payback — was arguably the worst entry in the series to date, and was slammed by both gamers and critics when it release in 2017. In other words, EA and Ghost Gaming have a lot to amend for with this new release.

EA’s new Need for Speed will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches. Of course, expect to hear more about the game soon, especially in the next couple weeks as EA takes the racing title to Gamescom in Germany.

