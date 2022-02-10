Need for Speed Insider Shares Update on New Next-Gen Game

Back on June 18, 2020, the next Need for Speed game was announced by EA, who, at the time, pitched the game as a “Next-Gen” Need for Speed experience. Whether this means it will skip PS4 and Xbox One, in favor of just releasing on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, we don’t know. In fact, we know next to nothing about the game. EA and Criterion have hardly said a peep about the game since it was announced. This hasn’t changed, but industry insider Tom Henderson has provided an unofficial update, though, unfortunately, the update doesn’t share anything particularly salient.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson relayed word that the game has picked up a support studio in the form of Codemasters Cheshire. What does this mean? Well, it’s hard to say with much certainty, but it could mean a few things. For one, that development is not going to plan and the team needed more resources brought in to see through development. On the contrary, sometimes support studios are brought in during the final stages of development for a variety of reasons, so this could be a sign the game has entered this stage of development.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate as Henderson doesn’t provide any additional details other than what’s noted in the paragraph above. Meanwhile, neither EA nor Criterion nor anyone involved with either or the release of the game has commented on the report. We don’t expect this to change given that EA and its studios never comment on reports like this, but if it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. Henderson is a reliable source, but that doesn’t negate that everything here is unofficial. Further, even if it’s accurate, it’s also subject to change.

