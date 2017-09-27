Need For Speed Payback Offers A Huge Open World With Fortune Valley

Usually, EA’s Need For Speed games offer a great open world to explore, filled with hundreds of challenges and challengers to take on. Need For Speed Payback, the latest entry in the series, is no exception, and today, the publisher, alongside the developers at Ghost Games, revealed the world you’ll be racing through in just a few weeks’ time.

The game takes place within Fortune Valley, inspired in a few ways by the glitz of Las Vegas, with a huge gambling world combined with some racing territory within the desert.

There will be a number of different environments to explore in the world, jam packed with challenges, including racers that want to get the best out of your racing skills, along with Riot Club drag races throughout Boomville, where you can really get your wheels spinning. There will also be a League 73, where you can take on the best in off-road racing on an open airfield.

And, yes, considering that the game is all about high speed pursuits, you can chase after bait crates and, after picking them up, take on the cops to see if you can truly make a getaway.

You’ll also be able to shop around a number of spots around the world, thanks to a variety of dealerships where you can buy new vehicles, as well as take in older ones for upgrades should you need them. You can also find Derelicts throughout the world, which you can clean up and turn into your next dream ride – if you’re willing to put in the effort.

The game’s trailer above really paints a picture as to how wide open the world really is, as well as a glimpse of the challenges that you’ll be able to tackle as you become a racing champion. Just be prepared for a few racers that aren’t going to let you take a first place victory so easily – they’re definitely out there.

Need For Speed Payback will arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC on November 10th, and we can’t wait to see which dream car sticks with us the most.