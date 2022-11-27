Need for Speed Unbound Leak Reveals One Hour of Gameplay

Need for Speed Unbound is set to release early next month, but those on the fence about the new EA racing game can get a very close glimpse thanks to a big leak. As reported by Insider Gaming, more than an hour of footage from the game was streamed on Twitch and has now been shared on YouTube by a user known as "Mr Carrot." The footage has been broken up across multiple videos, and features a mix of different cars appearing in the game, as well as the customization options that will be available. For obvious reasons, we won't be hosting these videos, but readers interested in finding them probably won't have much trouble.

Need for Speed Unbound is the 25th entry in EA's popular racing franchise. The new game is set to take place in Lakeshore City, a new location based on Chicago. Unbound is being developed by Criterion Games, a studio that is no stranger to the series. The team developed 2010's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and 2012's Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and also worked alongside Ghost Games on 2013's Need for Speed Rivals. Since then, Criterion has mostly helped out on the Battlefield games as well as the Star Wars: Battlefront titles.

Criterion's previous Need for Speed games have been well-regarded by fans and critics, so it will be interesting to see if Unbound can reach similar heights. Back in May, EA announced that Codemasters Cheshire had been merged with Criterion to work on the Need for Speed franchise. Over the last few years, the team had been providing a support role for Codemasters games. It remains to be seen how the collaboration will work out, but Need for Speed fans don't have much longer to wait to find out!

Need for Speed Unbound is set to release December 2nd on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

