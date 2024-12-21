Neil Druckmann Offers Major Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Tease

Naughty Dog has a pedigree that means players should keep an eye on their upcoming title, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. While we don’t know much about the title except for what was revealed during the Game Awards trailer, the team at Naughty Dog have already begun sharing teases. Neil Druckmann, the studio heat at Naughty Dog, took to social media to hype up Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet alongside numerous titles the studio has delivered in the past. Only time will be if Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet can live up to and stand alongside Naughty Dog’s other legendary series, but the future is promising.

To celebrate the reveal of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Neil Druckmann shared an image via Bluesky featuring The Last of Us, Uncharted, Jak and Daxter, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. This image was accompanied by various phrases seen below.

Credit: Naughty Dog

“It’s about love.”

“It’s about friendship.”

“It’s about adventure.”

“It’s about heroics.”

“It’s about faith.”

Druckmann also revealed that Naughty Dog has been working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for four years. The studio’s tagline, “It’s about faith”, seems to send a strong message to fans, telling them to trust the studio and its vision. Druckmann and his team believe in their project and ask fans to do the same.

From the reveal trailer, we gather Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet follows Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter, on a mission to hunt down the Five Aces. This mission brings her to the mysterious planet Sempiria “whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago” according a developer press release. In fact, anyone who has gone near the planet seemingly disappears and is never heard from again. Sounds ominous and like a place to avoid, but it looks Jordan will be doing the opposite.

Naughty Dog hasn’t shared more about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet besides the base premise and any information gleaned from the reveal trailer. We do know it takes a lot of influence from the likes of Cowboy Bebop and Akira, two inspirations that are clear based on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’s aesthetics. Many of the scenes appear straight out of the two influential anime and offer a promising world in Naughty Dog’s fifth franchise.

Naughty Dog has also confirmed the cast for the title, including Tati Gabrielle, Kumail Nanjiani, and more who will appear in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. As time passes, we will likely get further looks at the cast and the characters they’ll be playing. For now, check out the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and see if you can spot all the Easter eggs hidden within it.

Naughty Dog’s goal with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is “creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history.” If the studio can put its money where its mouth is, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could be an impressive title when it releases.