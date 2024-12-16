Intergalactic Trailer Might Tease Release Date in Sneaky Way

PlayStation fans think they’ve discovered when Naughty Dog’s new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet might end up releasing. Unveiled to close The Game Awards this past week, Intergalactic’s initial trailer offered up a brief glimpse of Naughty Dog’s first new IP in over a decade. While the trailer primarily introduced the main protagonist and story of Intergalactic, some eager fans believe that the video could have also contained a subtle tease about when the game will actually be released on PS5.

Noted by user Fattuzo over on Reddit, the final portion of the trailer for Intergalactic sees the game’s main character Jordan A. Mun inserting a number on a Sony stereo system. This number is that of “7202”, which on its own doesn’t seem to mean anything. However, when put into reverse, it ends up becoming 2027. As such, some fans believe that this could be a quiet tease from those at Naughty Dog that Intergalactic is currently targeting a launch at some point in 2027.

Perhaps the only thing that would fly in the face of this notion of Intergalactic releasing over two years from now is that this is something director Neil Druckmann has indicated previously that he wouldn’t want to do with Naughty Dog’s next game. Speaking to ComicBook back in late 2022, Druckmann said that he felt Naughty Dog announced both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Part II far too early, which led to “work-life balance issues” at the studio. The implication is that whatever Naughty Dog would do in the future, which is now known to be Intergalactic, wouldn’t be announced until its launch was somewhat soon. As such, a release in 2026 seems more feasible if Naughty Dog isn’t trying to have a long period of waiting before the game launches.

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is that it’s in the works for PS5 and PS5 Pro. Hopefully, as 2025 arrives, PlayStation and Naughty Dog will begin to share new information on the mysterious sci-fi game and its eventual arrival.