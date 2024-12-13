Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Announced by Naughty Dog

The Last of Us and Uncharted developer Naughty Dog has revealed a brand new game, but it’s not a sequel to any of its beloved franchises. Naughty Dog is one of the most respected developers in the industry having built its reputation with charming games like Crash Bandicoot. During the PS3 era, Naughty Dog began to stand out as a world class PlayStation team with Uncharted and The Last of Us. These cinematic games showed you can make video games with high octane action with rich narratives and nuanced characters. Naughty Dog’s critical and commercial success has allowed the studio access to years of extended development time, hundreds of millions of dollars, and extremely talented staff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans are hungry for The Last of Us 3, and it is in the works, Naughty Dog is working on something else. At The Game Awards, Naughty Dog announced its brand new sci-fi game titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It’s a brand new game directed by The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann and has been in development in 2020. It follows a bounty hunter traveling the galaxy, hunting different targets on various planets. It was confirmed that Nine Inch Nail’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will compose the score for the game and it will also feature major celebrities such as Kumail Nanjiani. You can view the first trailer for the game below.

Since the game has been in development for almost five years already, it’s possible we may actually get this game in the next year or two. Naughty Dog is allotted a lot of development time to perfect its games, but they seem to have learned a lesson from announcing The Last of Us Part 2 several years before it would ever see the light of day. Hopefully, this means we’ll see more of the game next year and get some proper gameplay.

In the meantime, Naughty Dog has a busy 2025 ahead. The Last of Us season 2 is slated to debut on HBO in the spring and it was also announced that The Last of Us Part 2 will come to PC in April. It’s likely Naughty Dog would’ve had an even busier 2025 had things gone more according to plan. Naughty Dog canceled a multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us in 2023, much to the disappointment of fans who had been looking forward to the project since it was announced in 2019.