Neil Patrick Harris Stars in New Nintendo Switch Commercial for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Mario Party Superstars seems like the ideal Nintendo Switch game for families to compete in this holiday season, but players looking for a change of pace can also check out Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain! The game’s competitive aspect is on full-display in a new commercial starring Neil Patrick Harris and his family. In the ad, Harris finds himself struggling to compete with his son, daughter, and husband, and begins training solo for the rematch. After some intense brain training, NPH is able to find success, and his victory celebration earns some understandable embarrassment from his kids!

The new commercial for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain starring NPH and family can be found embedded below.

https://youtu.be/m6Ad8WHfUtI

The commercial is a very fun way to show off both the competitive aspect of the game, as well as the single-player options that players will have available to them. Brain vs. Brain will even let players select different difficulty levels for each player, which we can see when NPH tries to set his skill level below the rest of the family. The moment is played for laughs, but it highlights the way families of all ages will be able to compete! The original Big Brain Academy released on Nintendo DS back in 2005, and a sequel for the Wii came out two years later. It’s been more than a decade since the series has had a new release, so hopefully this one will live-up to the previous iterations. The game is set to release December 3rd.

Interestingly enough, this is not the only Nintendo-related project Neil Patrick Harris is starring in this month! On November 24th, the actor will appear in 8-Bit, a movie about a group of young friends in the ’80s trying to score the original Nintendo Entertainment System for Christmas. The movie will premiere on HBO Max, and it looks like a lot of fun for Nintendo fans. Readers interested in finding out more can do so right here.

