NES Classic Edition, Mario Tennis Aces Top June’s NPD Numbers

It’s a bit odd that the NPD’s sales numbers for June 2018 wouldn’t emerge until August, but we’ve finally gotten them — and it looks like Mario is having a good time raising a racket.

Based on numbers provided by the National Purchase Diary, Mario Tennis Aces has become the biggest game for the month. And keep in mind that Nintendo doesn’t disclose sales for digital copies of games sold, which means Aces dominated with just physical sales alone. We’re pretty sure digital only added further to that number

Meanwhile, close behind in second place was God of War, the latest adventure featuring Kratos and his son Atreus. Though exact sales numbers weren’t disclosed, the game was the most popular for the month on the PlayStation platform, continuing to be a huge success for Sony.

Rounding out the top five were Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V, which continues to be a tremendous draw as it nears 100 million copies sold; Ubisoft’s The Crew 2, which made a solid debut; and Far Cry 5, the open-world shooter that has good standing.

However, it’s a bit concerning that neither Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Arc System Works’ BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle didn’t end up anywhere on the bestseller list. Perhaps we’ll see what moves they make when July’s numbers roll around.

Here are the top games for the month:

Mario Tennis Aces

God of War (2018)

Grand Theft Auto V

The Crew 2

Far Cry 5

Mario Kart 8

Lego Incredibles

FIFA 18

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Detroit: Become Human

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

NBA 2K18

Call of Duty WWII

MLB 18: The Show

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Vampyr

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

State of Decay 2

Meanwhile, when it came to hardware, the NES Classic dominated with its return to the market, beating out the other platforms handily. That said, the PlayStation 4 still sold the most consoles for the month when it came to modern day offerings, though both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One showed substantial growth over the previous year as well.

July’s numbers should be interesting, particularly with the debut of such titles as Octopath Traveler and Sonic Mania Plus. Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait until September to see where they sum up.