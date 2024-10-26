Nintendo Fans Surprised After New NES Game Announced

The Nintendo Entertainment System — the NES — released all the way back in 1983, in Japan. It didn’t come west and to the United States until 1985 though. This means, next year the console will officially be in its middle-aged era as far as US gamers are concerned. Meanwhile, since its release there has been the SNES, N64, GameCube, Wii, Wii U, Switch, and soon the Switch 2. And of course there have been various Nintendo handhelds as well, such as the Game Boy and DS machines. It has been a long time since the release of the NES, yet it is getting a new game.

The new NES game comes the way of Retrotainment, who has previously released two other NES games. To this end, the new game, Haunted Halloween ’87, is the third game in this NES trilogy

When the game will release on NES, and whether it will be on other platforms, is currently unclear. Right now, the game is live on Kickstarter, so more details could be coming soon. Those interested in knowing more about this upcoming NES game can read more about it below, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Donny and Tami have spent the last year honing their combat skills, eating cheeseburgers and planning for the return of Harry on Halloween night. In ’85 they were just unsuspecting kids who managed to survive the horrors of Halloween night. In ’86 they were blindsided by Harry, but persevered as they found parts of an old map that aided them in powering up their combat moves. This Halloween they won’t be caught off guard – they’ll be ready to kick the bits out of Harry when he strikes. Only one problem… The Witch.”

“In ’87 Donny and Tami will be fighting their way through all new parts of their beloved (albeit cursed) town of Possum Hollow,” further adds the game’s official pitch. ‘They’ll have to brave places like the sewage plant, junkyard, trailer park, and many more; including parts of Olde Opossum Hollow thought to be lost to time.”

