Hades and More Acclaimed Games Are Coming to Netflix

Hades and a couple of other beloved games are making their way to Netflix. Gaming has evolved a lot over the last couple of decades going from cartridges to discs to fully digital releases and now streaming. While streaming games is still a concept in its infancy, it seems like something that will take over in a big way in the future. There is a bigger challenge to streaming games than movies and songs, things that already come with their own compromises. Those mediums suffer from a drop in visual/audio quality when it comes to streaming as is, but gaming poses its own challenges. Things like latency can make games that require fast inputs feel sluggish and more difficult to play. Nevertheless, companies are trying to figure out how to bridge this gap.

Netflix is leading the charge in some areas by adding smaller games to its service and even developing its own titles. Over the last few years, Netflix has added a number of games to its service and is now bringing one of the best games of the last few years: Hades. It was confirmed earlier today that Hades, Braid, and Death's Door are all coming to Netflix in 2024. Hades is a rouge-lite that has a heavy emphasis on replayability and had a stranglehold on gamers in 2020, leading to it cleaning up a bunch of awards. A sequel, appropriately titled Hades II, is also in the works and will release in early access in 2024. The Netflix release of the first game will likely give it a big spotlight and hopefully push others to play the sequel on other platforms. Death's Door is like a mix of Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda, striking a firm balance on being a fun, but challenging action-adventure game.

Netflix's games are not available on every device and tends to focus on mobile in particular. You can play on some other devices like computers and even some TVs, but these games will be available primarily on iOS. Netflix's gaming venture hasn't exploded in anyway quite yet, but maybe these games can help increase their use.