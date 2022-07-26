Netflix Adds More New Games for July 2022

Netflix is adding two new video games to its subscription platform today: Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire. These are rolling out globally to all customers on iOS and Android devices -- which is where all games on Netflix can be played -- and mark just the latest additions to the growing catalog of video games on Netflix. Just last week, Netflix added Into the Breach to its service and is poised to add even more games in August 2022.

Notably, Before Your Eyes is a BAFTA-winning video game from developer GoodbyeWorld Games. It features a first-person viewpoint using actual blinks and glances from the player's eyes captured with a phone in this case for moving the narrative forward. Mahjong Solitaire, on the other hand, appears to be a new version for Netflix of Microsoft's Mahjong by developer Smoking Gun Interactive that features a number of tile-matching puzzles.

You can check out the full descriptions from Netflix of both video games below:

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games)

Description: "Dubbed as the most emotional game of 2021, BAFTA award-winner Before Your Eyes delivers an accessible, emotional narrative game intended for all audiences. Players find themselves in the company of The Ferryman, tasked with locating souls who have lived extraordinary lives and transporting them to the afterlife. Utilizing your phone's camera, players' blinks and glances will drive the narrative journey giving you a first-hand experience of events through the characters' eyes and allowing you to fully control important choices throughout the story. By combining its innovative blink interaction mechanic with a charming world and a fully voice-acted story, Before Your Eyes is a perfect match for mobile gamers, and now, you can take this emotional and relatable journey wherever you go."

Mahjong Solitaire (Smoking Gun Interactive)

Description: "Simple but never easy, enjoy 300 tile-matching puzzles in this single-player tabletop game. This brand new mobile game challenges players to match tiles to remove them from the board. Clear all the tiles and you win! You're guaranteed to solve these puzzles every time with new daily challenges and achievements — always keeping your puzzles feeling fresh! Better yet, this game is equipped with different themes and backgrounds that players can customize themselves to change the look and feel — including the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop for those Stranger Things fans."

As noted above, both Before Your Eyes and Mahjong Solitaire are now rolling out globally via Netflix. More generally, games on Netflix are available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in their respective application storefronts to download with the addition to the Netflix app itself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about the new video games that Netflix has added? Are you excited by Netflix's push into gaming? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!