Netflix Teases Gaming Reveals for Geeked Week 2022

Netflix's Geeked Week is set to kick off in early June for a five-day virtual event celebrating all things geeky on the streaming service from June 6th through June 10th. While that obviously means focusing on shows like Stranger Things, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, and more, this year Netflix will also include video games in the mix according to an announcement and trailer today. That's right; Netflix is set to reveal information about exclusive games on Netflix as part of Geeked Week 2022.

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix began adding video games to the platform on mobile devices as part of the standard subscription last year. The company has even gone so far as to acquire Oxenfree II: Lost Signals developer Night School Studio and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales developer Next Games. So far, however, Netflix has largely been adding casual titles from third-party developers to the service. Geeked Week 2022 might well be the first time it could announce serious exclusives. You can check out the official trailer for Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 for yourself embedded below:

Geeked Week 2022 is about to be out of this world with Stranger Things, The Sandman, The Gray Man and more coming your way June 6-10. 🌎🌍🌏 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/D8l07DB6yc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 16, 2022

Netflix's Geeked Week schedule is broken down into different themes with the days, in order, being focused on Series, Film, Animation, Stranger Things, and finally Games on Friday, June 10th. Given the broadness of these themes, it's unclear where certain bits might fall like, say, the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series or Arcane as multiple themes would typically fit. What is readily apparent, however, is that any actual video games that Netflix intends to release on the platform will be included on Friday. "Each day will be jam-packed with cast reveals, talent appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements and so much more covering over 60 Netflix projects," Netflix's official announcement about Geeked Week 2022 reads in part.

As noted above, Netflix's Geeked Week is set to take place virtually next month starting on Monday, June 6th, and running through Friday, June 10th. Each day of the week has a different theme, and Friday specifically is set aside for games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix in general right here.

What do you make of Netflix's Geeked Week having an entire day devoted to video games this year? Are you looking forward to the virtual event?