Netflix Shares Official Timeline for The Witcher

One of The Witcher’s most debated elements is in regards to its timeline, specifically the various time frames in which the show takes place in. They all start to converge about midseason, but some were still a bit confused about how things and characters lined up, especially in regard to Cintra and Yennefer. Several fans have taken it upon themselves to create helpful timelines, but now Netflix has released an official character timeline that lays everything out in a very streamlined way, which should help fans new and old of the franchise get a handle on how things transpired. You can check it out for yourself in the image below.

The timeline starts with Yennefer in 1210 (Episode 2) when she is sold to Aretuza. Yennefer’s side of the story is the oldest one that we see in the show, though Geralt is around at this time as well. The first part of Geralt’s journey we see occurs in episode 1 during the Butcher of Blaviken scene, followed by Geralt being captured along with Jaskier by elves in episode 2.

The next big time jump is in episode 4, where things move to 1249 when Ciri’s mother Pavetta agrees to Geralt’s claim of the Law of Surprise. At this pint, Ciri isn’t even born yet, but not long after is when Geralt first meets Yennefer (episode 5).

The next big time jump is in episode 7, which moves the timeline to 1263, and that’s when Geralt returns to claim Ciri at Cintra.This is where things really start to converge, as at the same time Geralt is imprisoned in Cintra we meet an older Ciri, and soon after that Cintra falls, Calanthe gives Ciri to Mousesack, and Geralt starts his journey to find Ciri.

At this point, we also see Yennefer fight at the Battle of Sodden Hill, and during that battle Geralt and Ciri finally meet, leaving things off for season 2.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

