Netflix Gives Sonic the Hedgehog Fans New Sonic Prime Trailer

Netflix put out a new Sonic Prime trailer this week to give Sonic the Hedgehog fans another look at the show ahead of its premiere next month. Like some of the other previews before it, this new trailer focuses mainly on Sonic and his companions and their ever persistent fight against Dr. Eggman. A brief tease at the end also showed Shadow the Hedgehog momentarily, a well-known Sonic character who hasn't been seen quite as often in these sorts of previews.

The trailer in question can be seen below courtesy of Netflix after it was revealed on Thursday. It's longer than some of the other previews which is great news for Sonic fans who already can't wait on the December 15th premiere date for the Netflix show.

Sonic the Hedgehog is about to enter the Shatterverse.



SONIC PRIME is coming to Netflix on December 15th! pic.twitter.com/bZmAksgdRb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 17, 2022

While Sonic and others vs. Eggman is again a familiar setup for anything to do with the iconic Blue Blur, this show is taking a slightly different approach compared to what we've seen in the past. It's hitching onto the multiverse trend with this latest encounter with Eggman splitting Sonic's universe apart as seen in some of the past trailers.

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in the epic adventure of a lifetime!"

The show itself was announced in February 2021, so it's been a long time coming now for Sonic fans who've been eager to see more from the start. The first footage of it was revealed earlier in the year with more teasers and trailers like this one gradually releasing between now and then.

Sonic the Hedgehog will officially come to Netflix when Sonic Prime releases on December 15th. You can check out more info on the show below from our past coverage: