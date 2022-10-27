Sonic Prime Reveals Rouge The Bat Design and Fans Are Cheering
Sonic Prime just dropped some character posters for the Netflix series. Rouge the Bat has a new design and a lot of fans are feeling the new look. Sonic has been through so many iterations over the last few years and it feels like this just the latest crack at someone trying to freshen up the blue hedgehog. Unlike the Sonic Boom era, the fans seem to be taken with the new direction. A bunch of people suspected viewers might be upset to see the changes to Rogue's design. But, on the whole, its been very positive. Check out some of the most interesting reactions down below!
"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event," a synopsis for the show reads. "Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"
OMGOMGOMGOMGOMG ROUGE LOOKS SO SO SO SO GOOD IN SONIC PRIME, I'M 😭😭😭💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/EOFkNP8vBF— .°•🎃Starly🍂🔜Sonic Revolution Online 2022 (@DrStarline) October 27, 2022
Do you like what they've done with Rouge? Let us know down in the comments below!
babe wake up, new Rouge outfit just dropped pic.twitter.com/TfKIBpmlbV— SONICSTA (@sonicsta_) October 27, 2022
Take a look at Rouge, she’s got a brand new design! #SonicPrime pic.twitter.com/B5sIoVSaYm— 12 Days to Frontiers ✪ Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News (@sonicstadium) October 27, 2022
Rouge the Bat’s design shown for Sonic Prime pic.twitter.com/DemEyLoYjD— daily rouge the bat (@dailyrougepic) October 27, 2022
Someone in charge of this show hates Rouge. pic.twitter.com/9BDtCYyZmD— DOA Momiji (@momiji_doa) October 27, 2022
THIS ROUGE DESIGN FROM SONIC PRIME 🔥😩🔥 pic.twitter.com/WdUtTFOwlh— SLO (@SLOplays) October 27, 2022
Rouge the Bat and Amy Rose in Sonic Prime.— 🎃❄️TezukaFrost❄️🎃 (@FrostTheHobidon) October 27, 2022
Rouge’s new outfit looks awesome pic.twitter.com/3hbcE8MasC
ROUGE CONFIRMED FOR PRIME AND SHE GOT A NEW OUTFIT https://t.co/h7ivCm0mPN pic.twitter.com/5popMzcBvt— Person108 (@PersonthePerso2) October 27, 2022
WOAH— Seto 🐟 (@SetiSpaghetti) October 27, 2022
Rouge is in Sonic Prime and I looove the new suit! pic.twitter.com/GafFfYgWZw