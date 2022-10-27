Sonic Prime Reveals Rouge The Bat Design and Fans Are Cheering

Sonic Prime just dropped some character posters for the Netflix series. Rouge the Bat has a new design and a lot of fans are feeling the new look. Sonic has been through so many iterations over the last few years and it feels like this just the latest crack at someone trying to freshen up the blue hedgehog. Unlike the Sonic Boom era, the fans seem to be taken with the new direction. A bunch of people suspected viewers might be upset to see the changes to Rogue's design. But, on the whole, its been very positive. Check out some of the most interesting reactions down below!

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event," a synopsis for the show reads. "Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"

OMGOMGOMGOMGOMG ROUGE LOOKS SO SO SO SO GOOD IN SONIC PRIME, I'M 😭😭😭💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/EOFkNP8vBF — .°•🎃Starly🍂🔜Sonic Revolution Online 2022 (@DrStarline) October 27, 2022

