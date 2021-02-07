Sonic the Hedgehog Dr. Eggman Voice Actor Confirms He's Not Leaving the Role

✖

Roger Craig Smith, the voice actor behind Sonic the Hedgehog for the better part of the past decade, announced over a week ago that he would be leaving the role moving forward. Not much later, Sonic fans then began to worry that Mike Pollock, the voice of Dr. Eggman, would end up getting recast as well. Fortunately, this has now been confirmed to not be transpiring.

Pollock took to Twitter recently to let fans know that he will not be leaving the role of Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog series moving forward. “You've not yet heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog video games! Kindly prepare your ears accordingly,” Pollock said in his tweet. “If you guessed otherwise, surprise!”

You know what they say: the more the merrier! You've not yet heard the last of me as Dr. Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog video games! Kindly prepare your ears accordingly. If you guessed otherwise, SURPRISE!!!! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to stock up on lozenges. — Mike Pollock (@itsamike) February 6, 2021

The information from Pollock was largely met with relief from fans who had feared losing both him and Smith in a span of a little more than a week. Other than Roger Craig Smith, Cindy Robinson, who voices Amy within the Sonic world, revealed within the past few days that she wouldn't be starring in the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series at Netflix. Pollock in a follow-up tweet told fans that they shouldn't take sides in the matter and implored that the situation with castings was a bit more complicated than publicly perceived.

Even though there has been a lot happening within the past few days when it comes to the voice actors behind the Sonic the Hedgehog series, at least Pollock will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. And even if there are some new voices behind these iconic characters, they'll surely end up catching on quickly.

