Netflix’s The Witcher Announces Special Event

Netflix’s The Witcher can’t get here soon enough, and while we have to wait until December 20th to see the full series, fans can check out one of Netflix‘s first events for the anticpated show in Los Angeles. On December 3rd Netflix is holding a one-night-only event for The Witcher, and in addition to some cool giveaways and photo opportunities, it will also be the first place fans can watch The Witcher before anyone else. You can RSVP for the event right here, and the official description of the event can be found below.

“On December 3rd, THE WITCHER arrives in Los Angeles for an exclusive, one-night only event where you’ll be among the very first to see the epic new series before it hits Netflix. Let us transport you to the Continent – a land where magic, wars, and chaos govern and where the lines between good and evil are blurred. You will step into the world of The Witcher with interactive photo opportunities, performances, cosplay competition, giveaways and more! Cosplay is strongly encouraged (and will be rewarded)! Humans, elves, witchers, monsters, and sorceresses welcome. Don’t outrun your destiny – sign up now. Pre-registration does not guarantee entry if venue is at capacity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted in the description, cosplay is encouraged, so make sure to get those Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, Ciri, and Dandelion costumes ready. You can also expect some first impressions of the show to hit that day after fans get a chance to see it, though we don’t know if it will be just the first episode or several episodes they get to watch.

L.A. WITCHER FANS: On December 3rd you can get fully immersed in The Continent just in time for the series premiere! Cosplay is encouraged but sadly, horses are not allowed. Maybe for season 2. Sign up now at https://t.co/nNBxxUaHKD @witchernetflix #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/wvbc3hBLDk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 14, 2019

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!