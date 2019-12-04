Netflix’s The Witcher Reveals New Episode Clip

As the release date for Netflix’s The Witcher marches ever closer, we are starting to see more footage from the anticpated show, and now Netflix has revealed the first official clip from it. The clip aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shows Henry Cavill‘s Geralt of Rivia slaying one of the Queen’s knights. After Geralt dispatches of one guard Geralt looks down at the person on the ground who was the target of the guard’s attack, and after they exchange a glance Queen Calanthe screams “kill them both!”. A full battle breaks out between her guards, Geralt, and a man with the face of a hedgehog, who for those who have read the books is likely to be Duny.

Geralt and his new friend take down several guards, and Geralt whisks across the room with grace as he dispatches a host of guards with his sword. The clip ends as he is about to bring his sword down on another guard, and you can watch all the action unfold in the full video above.

This is likely just the first of several clips fans will get to see in the coming weeks, and we can’t wait to see more of Geralt in action.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th