Netflix Releases The Witcher’s Official Interactive Map and Timeline

Netflix released a new interactive map for The Witcher this week along with a timeline to go with it that’ll hopefully clear up any remaining confusion or uncertainties about the events of the show. This timeline walks viewers through every critical event that took place on the Continent with three different timelines rolled into one to encompass all the key players from Netflix’s show. The map that accompanies the timeline also lets viewers track the events of the show when and where they took place.

You can find the map and timeline in question through Netflix’s new site that’s been set up for The Witcher so that you can comb through the events of the show and see when things happened. The timeline starts with the Conjunction of the Spheres which caused humans and monsters to arrive on the Continent and continues for over 1,000 years after that.

The preview of the interactive feature below was shared by Netflix on Friday to give a fly-over view of the map and show some of what can be explored.

We traveled to lands far, and traveled to lands near, #TheWitcher Map Of The Continent is officially here. When you stumble across the bard’s entry let me know. https://t.co/Sp6FsXubMv pic.twitter.com/lZWvpGKXOT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 10, 2020

Four different timelines exist on the site to catalog all the events in The Witcher. The grey timeline at the bottom is major worldly events which happened on the Continent while the orange one above it details Geralt’s actions. Above that is the purple timeline which tracks Yennefer’s life, and finally, there’s Ciri’s at the top which starts with her birth and ends with the position she’s in at the end of Season 1.

For any given event that appears in the timeline, you can click on the tab that pops up to see a more detailed breakdown of what took place during that time. Events will also show what characters are involved with each moment, and clicking on those individual character icons will provide you with even more detailed explanations of their lives. It’s a pretty comprehensive guide to the show that should be the solution to any persisting confusion.

If you scroll past the final event on the timeline, a burning animation plays and a phrase in a language from The Witcher is displayed. It reads “Va’esse deireádh aep eigean, va’esse eigh faidh’ar,” and according to a quick search through The Witcher’s Wiki, it’s a message written in the universe’s Elder Speech. It means “Something ends, something begins,” which is a clever way of foreshadowing the events yet to come in Season 2.

The Witcher Season 2 doesn’t yet have a release date, but we did get an update on the status of the season recently to give an idea of when production will begin.