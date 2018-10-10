Netflix ‘The Witcher’ to Start Production Soon

It’s been an incredible day for those anxiously awaiting Netflix’s adaptation of the beloved The Witcher series. We’ve gotten so many reveals this morning regarding casting, including the lovely Yennefer and a much younger Ciri! With the bulk of casting revealed, it’s time for the real work to begin and showrunner Lauren Hissrich just confirmed that production is beginning soon!

Hissrich recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter to kick off the hype and bring it to all new levels of excitement. When asked about the long road of casting, the showrunner replied “We hired our casting director in June and we’ve been working really intensely since. We have at this point cast about 50 people total. It really ranged.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She added, “There were some people who I had in mind from the minute I started writing this character and then there were other characters, Ciri is the perfect example, that takes a really exhaustive search. We ended up seeing over 200 young women from all over Europe and really saw a great group of girls, but then when we met Freya, she read for another role. I actually went to London to meet with her in person and we knew it right away.”

The magic was immediate and seeing Freya’s past acting chops makes us excited to see her in the role – even if it wasn’t the character she initial read for.

Now that we’ve got an impressive cast list so far, we know that the team is ready to rumble and after our sneak peek we got of the synopsis earlier last month, we’ve got a feeling that this adaptation is in solid hands.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely stoked about the new info!

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. For more details on the project, click here.