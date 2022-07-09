The Witcher Season 3 Casts More New Characters

With Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher still underway, the show has apparently bolstered its cast once more by adding new characters and talent to the next season. Recent additions total up to at least six new characters, at least that's the case according to recent reports. The third season still does not yet have a release date, so it's unclear when, exactly, we'll see these actors and actresses as well as the new characters they portray.

As usual, The Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence was the first to report on the additions to the show in its third season. Along with news of the actors and actresses added to the show, the outlet also had info about the specific characters they'd play and some details about those characters.

That info can be found below for those wondering what sorts of new characters will be in Season 3:

The Witcher Season 3 Cast Additions

Ryan Hayes as Artaud Terranova, a mage "who participated in the Thanedd coup"

Michalina Olszanska as a sorceress

Kate Winter as Putney

Martyn Ellis as Barker

Harvey Quinn as an unknown character, possibly a mage

Poppy Almond as an unknown character, possibly a mage

While Season 3 of The Witcher continues filming, it's a ways away since it's not expected to be out until 2023. The Witcher: Blood Origin is expected to arrive sooner, however, with that new prequel series perhaps eyeing a Holiday 2022 release.

As for those who enjoy the ongoing show but are still looking forward to the next game, CD Projekt Red confirmed not long ago that it was indeed working on the next chapter of The Witcher's video game saga. We don't know much about what that game entails beyond some scarce teasers shared in the past, but we do know roughly where it stands in development thanks to some recent news from the creators.

"We are very eager to revisit the universe which has shaped our history to such an extent," CD Projekt's joint CEO Adam Kiciński said recently. "We have recently concluded the research phase for the first game in the new Witcher saga, which means that from now on further development expenditures will be capitalized on our balance sheet."