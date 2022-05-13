The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Rumored for Christmas

✖

The upcoming limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not yet have an announced release date. Netflix has previously stated that it will release in 2022 on the streaming platform, but beyond that has been pretty quiet on the matter. A previous report had indicated that it might release somewhere in October, but there is apparently now some talk that it could be released as late as Christmas 2022.

"We have heard that Netflix is currently expected to release the series in December 2022," states What's on Netflix, though there's no definitive sourcing. "We're hearing that a Christmas release could be on the cards but for now, all we know is that the series will come at some point in 2022."

For now, this remains an unconfirmed rumor, but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility. Both the first and second seasons of The Witcher, to which The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel, were released in December. Given that The Witcher Season 3 only just began production, it seems more likely that the new season would release in 2023 at the earliest, leaving this coming December up for grabs by the prequel.

"Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," the official synopsis from Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin reads.

The announced cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Declan de Barra is the showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski is a creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are also executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

Do you think that The Witcher: Blood Origin will actually release in December? What do you think about what we have seen of the series so far?