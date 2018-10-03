Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Series Showrunner Returns To Twitter, Teases Finale

A few days ago, we reported that Lauren S. Hissrich, who serves as showrunner for Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of The Witcher, departed from Twitter following harassment over character decisions with Ciri. Well, just a few days later, she’s made her return — and with some big news.

Hissrich returned to the social media site earlier today to show off the work she’s doing on the season finale for The Witcher, with a title that simply notes episode #108 — indicating that we’re getting at least eight episodes of the series featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

“Remember when I said I was leaving to write the finale?” she noted. “I missed you guys!” You can see the tweet, and the finale image, below.

Remember when I said I was leaving to write the finale? I missed you guys! ❤️🐺⚔️ pic.twitter.com/tZyVpbrAiy — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 24, 2018

This comes just a week and a half after she departed Twitter, noting, “The love here is amazing, and the hate is enlightening, like a real-life Trial of the Grasses, except I HAVE to read less and write more — or we won’t have a damn finale. Be back soon with more insight and more Roach. Be nice to each other, okay?” Well, it looks like she got the job done. And fans are thrilled with the result.

We captured some of the best reactions from Hissrich’s return, which you can see below.

Congrats.

Needless to say, the hype behind the forthcoming series is building rather strongly. That said, we’re still waiting to hear on a production date, as well as who else will be joining the cast alongside Cavill.

Nevertheless, it’s great to see Hissrich make her return, and get ready for what’s bound to be a terrific series based on the Witcher books.

And, hey, this is a good opportunity to get caught up on The Witcher III: Wild Hunt if you haven’t already. It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.