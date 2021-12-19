Beloved Netflix Series Quickly Conquers Top 10 After New Season Debut

The wait for the second season of The Witcher was an incredibly long one for fans. Fortunately, that wait is now over. Friday saw the debut of every episode of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, about two years after series first arrived. Eight brand new episodes of the hit fantasy series are now available to binge on Netflix, and it looks as though subscribers have wasted absolutely no time jumping back in.

The Witcher was already popping back up in the daily Netflix Top 10 list before Season 2 arrived, with fans rewatching the Season 1 episodes and others checking it out for the first time. Now that Season 2 is here, the series is seemingly more popular than ever. It didn’t take long for The Witcher to conquer the Top 10.

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list has The Witcher in the number one spot, moving past Sandra Bullock’s new film The Unforgivable and popular animated original film Back to the Outback. The first season of The Witcher was a record-breaker for Netflix, so we’ll likely see the series’ domination continue over the upcoming days and weeks.

You can check out a breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

2. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

3. A California Christmas: City Lights

“A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco – with wedding bells on the horizon.”

4. Selling Tampa

“The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.”

5. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find a home.”

6. The Shack

“After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.”

7. Twentysomethings: Austin

“In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.”

8. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

9. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

10. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”