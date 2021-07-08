✖

Netflix has announced another new cast member for the upcoming The Witcher prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin as Sophia Brown will officially portray Éile, who is described by the service as "an elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption." If that character name and description sounds vaguely familiar, there is a good reason for that: it's the same role that Jodie Turner-Smith had previously been cast in before leaving the project.

It would appear that Netflix is gearing up for WitcherCon tomorrow given that it also announced this week that Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh had been cast as Scían, who is described as "the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves." The Witcher: Blood Origin cast also includes Vikings and Game of Thrones alum Laurence O'Fuarain, who will star in the show as Fjall. The character is described by Netflix as having been born into a warrior clan sworn to a king that carries a deep scar inside after a loved one died while trying to save him in battle.

The cast for prequel series THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN continues to grow Sophia Brown joins as Éile, an elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption pic.twitter.com/mjlhqH4gIM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 8, 2021

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The six-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not yet have a definitive release date attached to it. Declan de Barra will be showrunner and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

