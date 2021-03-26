The Witcher: Blood Origin Casts Vikings and Game of Thrones Star Laurence O'Fuarain

✖

The Witcher: Blood Origin has been a bit under the radar lately, but now the anticipated spinoff series has added a new actor to the cast in Vkings and Game of Thrones star Laurence O'Fuarain (via Deadline). O'Fuarain will play the role of Fjall, who was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king. Fjall carries a deep scar from the death of a loved one who fell in battle attempting to save his life, and because of that scar he desperately seeks redemption. That journey will see him fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he delivers vengeance across the continent, one that is experiencing its own turmoil and is in a bit of shambles as well.

Developing...