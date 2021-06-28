WitcherCon Schedule Announced by Netflix and CD Projekt Red

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have officially announced the schedule for WitcherCon, the upcoming virtual fan event set to take place on July 9th. The two companies previously teased big reveals for the event, and while it is known that no new Witcher video games will be announced, just about everything else is seemingly on the docket. And there are plenty of other Witcher projects in the works that the two could be set to share just about anything from.

More specifically, it seems like we can expect to learn more about the upcoming Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher in addition to the live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. There is also the anime feature, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, that relatively little is known about as of yet. The one almost-certain inclusion will be the first full trailer for The Witcher Season 2 while everything else just seems like it is a possibility.

Here's the full panel schedule for WitcherCon, straight from Netflix:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny Panel Guests: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion Destinies collide when the cast and showrunner of Netflix's The Witcher draw cards from an enigmatic deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. But these are no ordinary cards - prepare for surprise reveals, backstage insights, and a dash of chaos as our panelists take us through their journey of filming Season 2.

CD PROJEKT RED’s Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games For over 13 years, the Witcher series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life — before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favorite moments from the franchise.

Geralt of T-Rivia Panel Guests: Błażej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich It’s a meeting of the Witcher masterminds as key creators of the Witcher games and The Witcher Netflix series team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers.

CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher: Beyond Video Games Panel Guests: Rafał Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, Łukasz Woźniak From detective noir to dark horror — all the way to the Old World and beyond, prepare to experience The Witcher’s expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by the franchise!

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz To close out WitcherCon, fans will hear from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, who will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz (MTV & Comedy Central host) for an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store…



As noted above, WitcherCon is set to first air on July 9th at 7PM CEST on both YouTube and Twitch. Notably, WitcherCon will have two separate streams with each featuring exclusive content. It will air for a second time on Twitch and YouTube at 3AM CEST on July 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of WitcherCon right here.

