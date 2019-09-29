The Witcher Director Says Freya Allan’s Ciri Performance Is “Luminous”

While it may still not have an exact release date yet, expectations are high for the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Witcher novels. This is especially true because the show will eschew the video game adaptations from developer CD Projekt Red, which are arguably the reason for the franchise’s fans in North America, in favor of the source books. This explains in part why even one single comment from a director on the series about the performance of Freya Allan as Ciri is interesting to unpack.

Director Marc Jobst, who has worked for a number of different productions over the years, including Netflix’s Daredevil, recently responded to a question about Allan’s Ciri over on Twitter. The question came in thanks to Jobst commenting on Henry Cavill’s sword skills as Geralt, with fans clamoring to get any morsel out of the director possible.

“Oh my word. She is luminous. Young, fierce, charismatic, with the presence and strength of an old soul,” Jobst shared. You can check out his tweet below:

Oh my word. She is luminous. Young, fierce, charismatic, with the presence and strength of an old soul. — Marc Jobst (@marcjobst1) September 28, 2019

During a roundtable interview attended by ComicBook.com earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Allan described Ciri as both stubborn and naive, with a lot to learn about the world.

“Ciri is the princess of Cintra,” Allan said. “She is very feisty and stubborn […] but also has been protected her whole life, and always been surrounded by the same people, same environment; so she’s very innocent, naïve. Hasn’t experienced the real world at all. Her idea of the real world is going out into the streets, disguising herself as one of the boys, and playing on the street. And really hasn’t seen how brutal the world truly can be. That’s what she experiences.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service at some point this year. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.