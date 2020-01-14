The Witcher Showrunner Teases Vilgefortz’s Role in Future Seasons

In Netflix’s The Witcher, there are any number of secondary and tertiary characters that play important roles at various times. This is doubly true for the source material, Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, and while the sorcerer Vilgefortz (played by Mahesh Jadu) only appears near the end of the first season, there’s more to the character than that, assuming future seasons adapt more from the novels. And showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently teased what folks can expect to see in the future.

Spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

Hissrich was asked about Vilgefortz’s final scene in the first season of the show and what it was meant to convey. In it, he comes across a fellow sorcerer — who appears to be dying. Instead of helping him, as one might expect someone on the same team to do, Vilgefortz bashes the sorcerer’s head in. It is an extremely violent act, with a dark tone to it.

“Ohhhh Vilgefortz,” Hissrich wrote during her recent Reddit AMA. “There’s much more to be learned about this particular sorcerer, and I don’t want to spoil that — but I will say that his temper is covering a great amount of frustration at things not going his way.”

