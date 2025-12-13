New 2026 Roguelike Game Announced for Xbox Play Anywhere

After The Game Awards, 2026 is looking to be a stacked year for gaming. Xbox showcased new and upcoming games and revealed that South of Midnight would release on PlayStation 5. And as Microsoft continues to expand its ecosystem of cross-platform, cross-progression releases, fans of indie action games and roguelike adventures are seeing a new title arrive with full support for Xbox’s most consumer-friendly program: Xbox Play Anywhere. This feature has become a fan favorite thanks to its ability to let players play across PC and Xbox consoles with synced progress.

Publisher 4Divinity and developer Leap Studio confirmed today that the highly anticipated action roguelike Realm of Ink will officially launch on Xbox Play Anywhere in Spring 2026, arriving the same day as the game’s full Version 1.0 launch. This means players will be able to purchase the game once and freely move between Xbox consoles and Windows PC, carrying all save data, achievements, and progression with them. As a roguelike game with near-endless replayability, this is a major win for fans of the genre.

To celebrate the announcement, Realm of Ink is now part of the Xbox Indie Selects Demo Fest, offering players a free early taste of its fast-paced, ink-washed combat. Running through the end of December 2025, this event highlights standout indie projects with exclusive demos available only on Xbox, making it one of the best seasonal showcases for discovering hidden gems and upcoming releases.

Realm of Ink stands out through its unique “Ink-style” aesthetic and narrative-driven roguelite structure. The story follows Red, a wandering swordswoman hot on the trail of a dangerous Fox Demon. But her pursuit takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her entire life is written within the pages of a mysterious book. Bound by a destiny she never agreed to, Red must carve her own path, break free of the book’s narrative constraints, and uncover the truth behind her existence.

This premise fuels a roguelike experience built around choice, discovery, and constant evolution. Each run offers new branching paths, combat techniques, and power-ups, visualized through beautiful ink-brush environments inspired by traditional East Asian art. Fast, fluid action is at the core of the gameplay and is perfect for those who loved Hades 2.

For Xbox Play Anywhere users, this is exactly the kind of game that benefits from seamless cross-platform play. Its run-based structure fits perfectly with both short sessions on the couch and longer playthroughs on a PC, all without losing progress, no matter where players decide to jump in.

One of Xbox’s major pushes has been eliminating the boundaries between PC and consoles. While Xbox Game Pass is a major part of this plan, Xbox Play Anywhere has become an increasingly powerful driving factor. If the rumors are true, Xbox is moving away from exclusives and software, releasing iconic games like Gears of War: Reloaded and Halo: Campaign evolved on PlayStation 5, so this move toward subscriptions and programs makes complete sense.

