New 007 First Light Announcement Is Great News for Xbox Users

007 First Light players on Xbox are about to get a major bonus. 2026 is looking like a stacked year, and 007 First Light will help kick things off properly in March. The new James Bond game is the first one in over a decade, as 007 Legends was the last one and nearly killed the franchise’s gaming efforts. Now, Bond is making his grand return with an all-new story, one that won’t be linked to the films like previous entries. Although there have been original Bond games, they mostly use the current film actor, but IO Interactive has made their own take on the character completely from scratch.

007 First Light will serve as an origin story for the legendary spy, showing how he climbed the ranks to eventually earn the title of 007. As a result, he will be younger, perhaps even more reckless than we’d see in the movies, and he’ll be relatively inexperienced. It should be a fresh new take on a character we all know quite well and prove to be a great expansion, especially as Amazon develops a brand new film in the franchise, which will be disconnected from this game.

007 First Light Will Support Xbox Play Anywhere; Optimized for Xbox Rog Ally Handheld

007 First Light made a brief appearance at the Xbox Partner Preview and while it was honestly a little bit disappointing because it was basically a glorified virtual car commercial, there was a notable bit of news that flew under the radar. 007 First Light will support Xbox Play Anywhere, a feature that allows you to buy the game on Xbox and play it on PC or vice versa while also carrying your progress and achievements across supported platforms. This is particularly huge if you own an Xbox Rog Ally, the new gaming handheld that serves as a bit of a companion to your console experience.

IO Interactive has confirmed that 007 First Light is being optimized for the Xbox Rog Ally and Xbox Rog Ally X, so if you want to play the game on the go, you will absolutely be able to. That portability isn’t exclusive to Xbox either, as 007 First Light will also come to Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, the Rog is a fair bit more powerful than a Switch 2, so it’ll be interesting to see how they measure up. Either way, this is a really cool development and ensures a wide range of accessibility for one of the most anticipated games of 2026.

