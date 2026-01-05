Next Assassin’s Creed Game Gets Most Promising Update Yet

The next mainline Assassin’s Creed game from Ubisoft has received a new development update that should excite many fans. All the way back in 2022, Ubisoft announced multiple Assassin’s Creed games at the same time. One of those entries happened to be Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which went on to finally launch this past year. The other, still simply known as Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, has since been shrouded in mystery and has left fans wanting to know more. Luckily, for those wanting more info on the game, a new discovery should make anticipation for Hexe even greater.

Recently discovered by Clawsome Gamer, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe now looks to be directed by Benoit Richter. For those unaware, Richter previously worked at WB Games Montreal, where he was most notably the director of 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins. Now at Ubisoft, Richter’s profile on LinkedIn states that he is currently working on Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe. Given that Richter’s role within the company is that of Game Director, it seems clear that he’s in charge of the gameplay side of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed entry. For those who loved Arkham Origins, this means that there’s even more of a reason to look forward to Hexe.

What Do We Know About Assassin’s Creed: Hexe?

Broadly speaking, there’s still very little that we know about Assassin’s Creed: Hexe and what it will entail. Reports claim that the game will center around a female protagonist, which would be a first for a mainline Assassin’s Creed installment. As for its setting, Hexe is said to be set during the 16th century and will revolve around the witch trials of this era. This could lead to the game having much of a horror theme than past Assassin’s Creed titles, which would be yet another major departure for the franchise.

As for its release, Ubisoft has yet to say anything concrete on when Assassin’s Creed: Hexe will actually launch. Given that the project has been in the works in some capacity since 2022, though, there’s reason to believe that it might not be that far off. In all likelihood, Ubisoft will share more information with the public about Hexe in 2026 which could lead to its launch in either 2027 or 2028. If and when we learn more about this upcoming AC game, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

