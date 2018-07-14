New Commandos Game Coming As IP Finds New Home

Germany-based publisher Kalypso Media — best-known as the publisher of the Tropico series — has announced that it has acquired the rights of all Pyro Studios’ IP, which most notably includes the Commandos series.

With the acquisition, Kalypso Media has all distribution rights for the Commandos series, as well as other series such as Imperial Glory and Praetorians.

“We are very proud and extremely honored to be able to add such large and successful brands as Commandos, Praetorians and Imperial Glory to the Kalypso Media portfolio” said Simon Hellwig, founder and Global Managing Director of Kalypso Media about the acquisition. “The opportunities that arise from this acquisition will help create the best possible conditions for the further growth of the Kalypso Media Group.”

“We have been looking for a suitable partner for the continuation of our products and brands for a long time, ” added Ignacio Pérez, founder of Pyro Studios. “Kalypso has great expertise and experience with rebooting well-known titles, and we are delighted to have our IP in such good hands.”

In addition to announcing the acquisition, Kalypso Media has also come out and confirmed that new games in the Commandos series are coming, though when exactly, wasn’t divulged.

“We have great respect for what the Pyro Studios team have accomplished and created throughout the history of the studio,” said Hellwig. “Therefore, we see it as our responsibility to want to revive and further develop these beloved games for the fans around the world. Of course, this will include the development of a completely new games for all platforms, but also an extensive adaptation of the existing titles for contemporary technologies and platforms. We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities, and will begin speaking to potential development studios in the near future.”

For those that don’t know: Commandos is a real-time strategy series that debuted back in 1998 and saw five games released under its name, the last being in 2006. In other words, we haven’t had any Commandos in 12 years, but the drought appears to be coming to an end.

