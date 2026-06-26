Multiple Gaming Retailers Refusing to Stock GTA 6 “Physical” Copy Without Disc

Pre-orders are finally live for Grand Theft Auto 6, and while a big event in its own right, not everyone was pleased with all the information that came alongside said pre-orders. The higher-than-normal price for the base game, an Ultimate Edition with features that feel like they should be included for everyone, and the lack of a physical disc made everything a bit more complicated. A few retailers have even taken umbrage with that latter point and are opting not to carry copies of the game.

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As noted by Dexerto, two retailers have claimed they will not be selling the highly anticipated open-world game since it is just a download code in a box. Independent Canadian games retailer Video Games Plus is one such retailer (ironically located in the Greater Toronto Area, which is often abbreviated to “GTA”) and it explained on social media its decision to not push copies of GTA 6. Its multi-paragraph post hinged on the company’s stance on preserving physical media.

“For nearly 40 years, VGP has been committed to supporting physical media and preserving the value of physical game ownership,” read the post. “As part of that commitment, our company policy is that we do not carry physical products for video game consoles that contain only a digital download code.”

However, VGP said it would be glad to carry physical copies of GTA 6 if they include a disc down the line.

Loot Box Gaming, an independent games store located in the United States, also put out a similar statement. Its post speaking to the topic echoed VGP’s by calling out its admiration for physical media.

“When we started LBG, it was out of a love for our favorite form of media, gaming, as-well [sic] as the preservation of said media,” said the post. “If a product can’t honor the people who pay their hard earned money to purchase it, then we have no business trying to sell it to our customers whom we value above anything else.”

Like VGP, LBG noted it would carry physical copies of GTA 6 if they came with an actual disc.

These are only smaller game stores, and other larger chains like Best Buy, Target, and GameStop currently have pre-orders up for the upcoming juggernaut. It’s difficult to gauge how widespread this sentiment will be for indie gaming stores. For example, when calling Pink Gorilla, a popular independent games store based in Seattle, the representative said it was too early to say if they’ll carry GTA 6, but they expressed doubt because of its lack of a physical disc. GameFly, a media rental service based in the United States, didn’t express any hard statements, but reposted a couple articles about the decision to not have discs at launch, while also making a snide remark at GTA 6‘s expense in favor of Marvel’s Wolverine, which is shipping on a disc.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Still Ship on a Disc One Day

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

It’s not a done deal that GTA 6‘s physical box will always just come with a code. Polish site PPE.pl, which previously reported on GTA 6 launching without a disc, said Rockstar would include discs in future runs starting around December. While useful for players ship discs on launch day, putting just a code in a box is likely a step Rockstar is taking to counteract potential leaks, which would be inevitable for a game this hotly anticipated. Physical copies have to show up to stores slightly before launch day, and it would be nearly impossible to keep them from getting out early. Rockstar has not said anything either way, though.

This is an odd scenario, but it contributes to the growing disdain for physical games and favoritism toward digital downloads among gaming publishers. Capcom stated around 90% of its game sales in its 2023 fiscal year were digital, but it noted it would still commit to producing physical games. Alan Wake 2, a fairly big title, initially shipped without a physical version at all before getting one a year later. Remedy Entertainment cited growing adoption for digital and its ability to keep costs down as initial reasons to go without a disc. All new PlayStation 5 consoles also now ship without a disc drive, which has to be purchased separately. Nintendo has even started testing discounts for digital versions of its games. Given all of these examples, it’s likely physical games become more rare and niche as time goes on.

However, the market is moving more toward digital downloads. Mat Piscatella, video game industry advisor at market research company Circana, said an “overwhelming majority” of sales are digital now, which was coupled with a graph showing the precipitous decline of physical game sales since 2007.

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