Funko Launches a Huge Wave of New ‘Cuphead’ Pop Figures and Plush

Funko clearly has a thing for last year’s retro cartoon-inspired, run-and-gun shooter hit Cuphead. The game isn’t on the popularity level of the Marvel movies or anything, but they’ve clearly gone all-in with the license, delivering the first wave of products around the game’s launch on the Xbox and PC in September of 2017, followed by a second wave in November. It’s been all quiet (with the exception of Cuphead Funko cereal in July) until today, when Funko decided to drop a huge wave of Pop figures, Plush, an Vynl out of nowhere.

The new Cuphead Pop figure lineup includes Aeroplane Cuphead, Ms. Chalice, Cala Maria, Sally Stageplay, and Cuppet – all of which are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October. Inside that link you’ll also find new Supercute Plush, blind-bag keychain plush, and a Cuphead and Mugman Vynl 2-pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as exclusives are concerned, you’ll find a Mr. Chimes Pop figure and a Ms. Chalice plush at GameStop, and an Evil Cuphead Pop at Hot Topic this Fall.

On a related note, Funko is set to debut the Fortnite Pop collection this Friday, September 28th. Additional details about the live-stream event are available here, and keep tabs on this link for the Fortnite Pop lineup to go live (at the time of writing the product page is blank, but the figures should be available to pre-order there at launch).

Funko CEO Brian Mariotti, had this to say about the upcoming line of Fortnite merch:

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortnite product collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time. This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite’s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.“

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.