New Dead By Daylight Trailer Suggests New Killer and Setting

It’s been a little while since we’ve gotten new content for Dead By Daylight, Behaviour Interactive’s survival-based horror game where survivors attempt to outrun an unstoppable killer. But it looks like the team is coming back with a vengeance, as its newest teaser trailer suggests we’re taking a turn into new territory.

In a trailer dubbed “Off the Beaten Track,” we really don’t get to see much, but there are suggestions as to what could be coming with the next downloadable content within the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer features a young woman sitting next to a campfire playing a creepy tune on a guitar. We don’t really get too much of a look at her face, but she has a young build and flowing red hair. As she plays on her guitar, a twig snaps and suddenly startles her. Suddenly, the next thing we see — besides the game logo — is what appears to be some kind of broken vial.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal what this map is all about, it does leave clues. It appears that the woman will be the latest survivor added to the game, amongst the others that are already available. In addition, it appears that a new map will be introduced as none of the previous ones had a campfire to speak of — though that could just be a setting for the trailer itself.

And while we don’t know much about the killer, information revealed last month during PAX East indicated that they were part of some kind of circus, indicating that it was either some kind of evil circus or this person ran away from it after going mad in some state. Whatever the case, they’re definitely someone you don’t want to hang around.

There’s no release date for “Off the Beaten Track” just yet but it’s reportedly set to drop next month on PC and shortly thereafter for consoles. We’ve emailed Behaviour to see if we can get a release date and any kind of information on what we just saw. Whatever the case though, it’s going to be interesting. The more, ahem, killer action we get from Dead By Daylight, the better.

Dead By Daylight is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.