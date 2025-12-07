New Dead Space Report Makes No Sense Following 2023’s Remake

Dead Space is reportedly “on ice” inside Electronic Arts, according to Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw. After the 2023 remake delivered a faithful and terrifying revival of the original, earning praise from critics, it seems almost impossible to understand why the series would be put on hold. The remake hit the right notes, bringing back the tension and horror that made the original a classic, and still managed a solid showing in sales. The current halt is especially confusing given how well the series returned to form.

The rumored shelving raises serious questions about EA’s priorities. If a remake that succeeded both critically and commercially is allegedly not enough to justify a sequel, it suggests the company may have internal benchmarks that do not align with public perception. The contrast between the remake’s acclaim and the reports that the franchise has been paused leaves the future of Dead Space uncertain.

The report also suggests that there is no active development on a new Dead Space game, and some claims indicate EA may even be considering selling the IP entirely. If these rumors are accurate, it would mark a sharp turn for a series that appeared to be regaining some momentum after a lengthy hiatus. After the 2023 remake allegedly proved that Dead Space still has an engaged audience, the news of the franchise being put on hold feels contradictory. The investment and excitement generated by the remake may not lead to a continuation after all.

Looking back at the 2023 remake itself, it is clear why the shelving has caused confusion. The game was widely praised for being both faithful and satisfying, successfully bringing back the tone and atmosphere that made the original Dead Space a classic. It combined the best elements of the original game with modern design improvements, creating an experience that appealed to both longtime players and newcomers. The remake remains a high point for the franchise and a reminder that Dead Space could still thrive if given the chance to spread its wings.

Despite this acclaim, the remake allegedly underperformed by EA’s internal standards. Reports suggest it sold roughly 2 million units. That is far from a failure, especially for a horror remake, but it allegedly did not meet the benchmarks EA had set for future projects. This discrepancy between a widely celebrated release and the rumored decision to halt the series raises questions about EA’s expectations for Dead Space moving forward.

At this point, the path forward for Dead Space is looking rather grim. Unless EA changes course or another studio picks up the IP, the once-revived franchise may remain frozen indefinitely. The series’ future remains uncertain, and for now, Dead Space has taken a confusing and frustrating turn that no one saw coming.

