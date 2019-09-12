New Death Stranding Trailer, Key Art Revealed

This year’s Tokyo Game Show is officially underway, with PlayStation leading the charge, bringing a plethora of trailers along with them. That said, Hideo Kojima and team are present to show off a lengthy Death Stranding trailer after PlayStation’s presentation, but before that happens (in the middle of the night in the US), the devs have been kind enough to share a couple of pieces of the puzzle. One piece comes in the form of a new piece of key art that Kojima himself shared on Twitter, while the other is a trailer that briefs fans before the big video drops in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The trailer in question, which can be seen above, breaks down a bit of what is going on in Death Stranding. As has been noted before, the upcoming title is all about making connections and bringing people together. It would appear that Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges is no longer a Strand, but he is being called upon to perform a task nobody else is able to complete, which will lead to re-establishing the United Cities of America (UCA). This will help rebuild the country, but Sam will need to play a role in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video is only a small taste of what is likely to come later in the near 49-minute long trailer, which is going to be from the beginning of the game to give fans a clearer picture of what is happening in Death Stranding. Needless to say, it would seem that a lot of questions are about to be answered. In addition to this, a new piece of key art was revealed, which shows the story’s heroes and villains in movie poster fashion.

TGS now started. I’ll see you guys at the stage! Here’s new image of DEATH STRANDING by Pablo Uchida, the genius painter whom I even feel jealous of his talent. Title design by Kyle Cooper. We have a strong strand by respecting each other. 👍🌈🦀 pic.twitter.com/gGyBhWSv5S — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 12, 2019

Death Stranding is set to officially launch on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For even more about the upcoming mysterious title from Kojima Productions, check out some of our previous coverage as well as a brief description below:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”