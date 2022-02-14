New DOOM Game Could Be in the Works

It looks as though a new entry in id Software’s beloved first-person shooter franchise, DOOM, could currently be in the works. Back in 2020, the latest installment in the series, DOOM Eternal, released in the early portion of the year. Since that time, id Software went on to release two new expansions for Eternal that seemingly brought the DOOM series to a halt for the time being. However, if a new job listing is anything to go by, perhaps the next game in the franchise is already being developed in some capacity.

Spotted by XboxWorlds, a recent job for the role of a Combat Designer at id Software was posted to the ZeniMax website. For the most part, details of what this position could be associated were sparse, but id Software did make clear that it’d be working on another “first-person action” title, much as we have come to expect from the studio in the past. In addition, it was also specified that those applying to the position should have, “In depth knowledge of recent id games, including DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal.” With this in mind, this could suggest that another DOOM game is now in the works given that id Software wants candidates to be very familiar with the property.

Then again, there’s always a chance that this job could be tied to something else entirely and it may not have anything to do with DOOM. After all, DOOM and DOOM Eternal are the last two major releases that have come from id Software outside of some assistance that was done on Rage 2. Because of this, the studio could just want to hire a candidate that is familiar with its previous work in a general sense. Whether or not anything new related to DOOM will come about in the future remains to be seen, but this job post definitely raises some eyebrows.

