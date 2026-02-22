New Dragon Ball Z Leaked Game Is One Fans Have Waited 10 Years For

A new Dragon Ball Z RPG has been leaked before its reveal by Bandai Namco. More specifically, it appears Bandai Namco has seemingly and accidentally leaked Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s Dragon Ball Xenoverse and 2016’s Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. It’s been a long and inexplicable wait for a third game, considering the first two sold so well, but it looks like the wait is finally over.

Today, Dragon Ball fans discovered a YouTube playlist from the official Bandai Namco Southeast Asia with the title Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. Obviously, this is a pretty cut-and-dry leak, and Bandai Namco is aware of it because once the Internet noticed, they took it down without comment. If this were a mistake and not a leak, this presumably would have been cleared up when the playlist was taken down with an official statement.

Dragon Ball New Game Project AGE 1000

Back in January, Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball New Game Project AGE 1000, for release in 2027. This is obviously a codename, and it appears it was a codename for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, which is what many fans suspected. Why Bandai Namco decided to announce the project under a codename, we don’t know. That said, it has employed this tactic in the past. For example, it did this with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. In this case specifically, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has new DLC, so Bandai Namco probably also didn’t want to nuke its release with sequel hype.

The now nuked YouTube playlist does not divulge a reveal date, but it is presumably soon if Bandai Namco is already making YouTube playlists. It would not be doing this if it weren’t preparing for a reveal. Whether this will come in time for this coming week, though, remains to be seen.

As noted, Bandai Namco has not commented on any of this. And considering this is a bona fide leak, that it committed itself, it’s probably not going to. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly. Sometimes, manufactured “leaks” are part of a game’s marketing, but Bandai Namco has never been a company suspected of doing this.

