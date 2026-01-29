10 Most Popular Dragon Ball Characters Are Now Official

To celebrate the Dragon Ball franchise’s 40th anniversary, a worldwide popularity poll was announced in November 2025, allowing fans to vote for their favorite characters from a total of 212 options. The voting process was divided into four stages, with each round eliminating a set of characters from the competition.

The final stage, which featured voting for the top 20 characters, concluded in late December. However, the results were only announced recently amid a surge of new developments for the franchise. The outcome has officially revealed the ten most popular characters as voted by fans.

10) Frieza

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Frieza has long been one of the franchise’s most beloved villains, so it comes as no surprise that he has secured a place among the ten most popular characters in Dragon Ball history. As the first antagonist to push Goku into awakening the Super Saiyan form, Frieza left a lasting impact on the series, with his sheer villainy setting a new standard for Dragon Ball antagonists.

He later made a major comeback in Dragon Ball Super, proving he was far stronger than before with the introduction of his Golden form. His role in the Tournament of Power further increased his popularity among fans, and he is set to return once again in the upcoming Black Frieza arc. This makes it all the more surprising that another villain managed to rank even higher than him in the popularity poll.

9) Cell

Cell ranking above Frieza in popularity comes as a surprise, especially since he never received a grand return like Frieza, who even went on to participate in the Tournament of Power. While Cell did reappear in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, his return was limited to a rogue version, which lacked the same impact. This highlights just how powerful Cell’s original introduction by Akira Toriyama in Dragon Ball Z was, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

In his final form, Cell truly lived up to the title of “Perfect,” standing out as an intimidating villain with an unmatched aura. His iconic battle against Gohan remains one of the most memorable moments in the series, cementing his legacy. Cell ranking above Frieza in the poll is a clear testament to the impact he had on the franchise.

8) Android 18

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Originally introduced as an Android villain, Android 18 made an immediate impact on fans with her cool design and by effortlessly overpowering Vegeta in her first appearance. However, what truly elevated her popularity was her character development. After Krillin saw the good in her and persuaded her to change sides, she became an ally to the Z Fighters, and since then, Android 18 has won fans over with her charm.

Her role in the franchise only grew stronger after she married Krillin and started a family, further solidifying her presence in the story. While Dragon Ball is not widely known for its female characters, it is refreshing to see at least one make it into the top ten most popular characters of the franchise, showing that the few it does have have been treated with care and respect.

7) Bardock

Toei Animation

Bardock’s inclusion on this list, ranking above several iconic villains, is certainly surprising. However, his presence highlights how deeply fans have always been impacted by his actions. As the star of Bardock: The Father of Goku, his portrayal as a Saiyan warrior from Planet Vegeta left a strong impression, with his decision to send Goku to Earth standing as his most significant and defining act.

The Dragon Ball Super anime further added depth to Bardock’s character, shedding new light on him and boosting his popularity even more. Still, there is no denying that a major part of his appeal comes from being Goku’s father, and the fact that Goku became who he is largely because of Bardock’s choices.

6) Future Trunks

The mysterious second Super Saiyan to ever appear in the franchise was later revealed to be Bulma and Vegeta’s son from an alternate timeline, instantly making Future Trunks far more compelling than his striking debut alone. From that moment on, Trunks became a beloved character, establishing himself as a key member of the Z Fighters.

The fan-favorite character returned in Dragon Ball Super, and while his comeback was not as impactful as his role in the Cell Saga, Trunks continues to remain a major fan favorite. His lasting popularity suggests that the franchise may still have plans to use him in future storylines.

5) Vegito

Toei Animation

Before Dragon Ball Z came to an end, fans were eagerly hoping to see a fusion between the franchise’s central characters, Goku and Vegeta, as the series repeatedly hinted at the concept. While the Buu Saga initially teased a fusion involving Goku and Gohan, Vegeta ultimately took that place, leading to the birth of Vegito, who went on to give Super Buu a serious challenge.

Since then, the Potara fusion between Goku and Vegeta has rarely appeared, and while that is disappointing for fans, Vegito’s single major appearance proved to be more than enough. His overwhelming fighting presence, perfectly blending the strengths of both Goku and Vegeta, has earned him a spot as the fifth most popular character in the franchise.

4) Piccolo

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Piccolo is a non-Saiyan character who has always been deeply involved in the franchise’s major battles, managing to stand out even among the ever-evolving Saiyans and their constant transformations. Introduced as a villain in the original series, it is now almost impossible to imagine the Dragon Ball franchise without him.

He has often shone alongside, and at times even beyond, Goku and Vegeta, and his role as Gohan’s father figure further solidified his importance. With a presence that can never truly be replaced, it comes as no surprise that Piccolo ranks just below the franchise’s three most prominent Saiyans.

3) Gohan

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Gohan, Goku’s son, named after Goku’s adoptive grandfather, made an immediate impact upon his introduction, and his popularity has only continued to grow as the story progresses. From the start, he was portrayed as a Saiyan with immense potential, and his journey through Piccolo’s training and the battles on Planet Namek made his development especially meaningful to fans.

There is little doubt that Gohan’s most defining moment came near the end of the Dragon Ball Z Cell Saga, when he became the first to achieve the Super Saiyan 2 transformation and saved the world from Cell’s threat. His influence as a hero also extended to Future Trunks, while his time as the Great Saiyaman remains one of the most iconic aspects of his character. With his growth continuing in the Dragon Ball Super era, it would not be surprising if Gohan becomes even more popular than Goku and Vegeta in the future.

2) Vegeta

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta ranking as the second most popular character in the franchise comes as no surprise, though the fact that he once again falls just behind Goku makes it amusing to note that Vegeta still cannot surpass him in yet another competition. That said, securing the second spot in a franchise as massive as Dragon Ball only highlights how iconic Vegeta truly is. His journey began as a villain and quickly evolved into a fierce rivalry with Goku, shaping much of the series’ identity.

Nearly every installment has placed Vegeta alongside or against Goku in some way, and fans have consistently loved watching him grow. It emphasizes that Dragon Ball would feel incomplete without Vegeta, just as Goku’s character would feel lacking without him. As the second-strongest among the Z Fighters, always pushing closer to Goku’s level, Vegeta remains the franchise’s second most popular character and will likely continue to hold that position as long as the series thrives.

1) Goku

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As the protagonist of the legendary franchise, Goku is rightfully the most popular character in Dragon Ball, with no one else able to surpass him. His presence defines the very world of Dragon Ball, and it is impossible to imagine the franchise without Goku at its center. Even four decades later, he continues to stand as the main hero, leading new installments of the series.

Goku became a true icon the moment he first achieved the Super Saiyan transformation, and there is no denying that this concept of transformation has since become a staple of the shonen genre, symbolizing character growth. As a result, Goku is not only the most popular character in the Dragon Ball franchise but perhaps the most popular character in the entire anime medium, with no one coming close.

