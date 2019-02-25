New ‘Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen’ Nintendo Switch Screenshots Revealed

With Capcom‘s port of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen coming to the Nintendo Switch in a couple months, fans are getting excited to take the adventure with them on-the-go. That said, the studio has recently released a handful of new screenshots of the game running on the hybrid console.

Thanks to the team over at Nintendo Everything, we now have an even better look at the upcoming Switch port of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. This, of course, comes after the first footage was revealed last month, which showed the title running smoothly on the portable console.

You can check out the full gallery right here. For more on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen:

Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.

Dynamic combat experience – Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses.

– Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses. Tons of content – Includes all previously released DLCs, pre-order bonuses, retailer-exclusives, and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.

– Includes all previously released DLCs, pre-order bonuses, retailer-exclusives, and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters. Customization options galore – Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style.

– Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style. Stunning visuals – Beautiful high res graphics with increased fidelity

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and is set to launch on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch. You can check out more about the title from our previous coverage.

What do you think about the screenshots that have been revealed? Do you have high hopes for the Nintendo Switch port of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen? Let us know in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!