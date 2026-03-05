New, Extremely Rare Death Stranding 2 Art Book Revealed (Exclusive)

Hideo Kojima has amassed quite a fan base for his cinematic, story-driven games. Death Stranding, in particular, has become a cult classic for its beautiful world and emotional story. And that means many gamers were thrilled when Death Stranding 2: On the Beach first arrived last year. Though the games can be divisive, those who love them really love them. That means collector’s items like the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach art book have a place on the shelves of many fans. Now, just 100 people will be able to add an ultra-rare Death Stranding item to their collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, ComicBook had the opportunity to exclusively reveal some interior images from The Art of Death Stranding 2. Now, I’m back to share even more exciting news for Kojima fans. Today, we can exclusively reveal that Titan Books is offering a brand-new, limited edition version of The Art of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. As if the original wasn’t stunning enough, this new collector’s edition brings in a few exclusive features that make it a must-have for collectors. But you’ll need to act fast, as only 100 copies are being printed worldwide.

New Limited Edition The Art of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Is Available Now (But Not For Long)

Image courtesy of Kojima Productions and Titan Books

The Art of Death Stranding 2 features hundreds of pieces of artwork from the game, including concept art for various characters, locations, and creatures. There are even unused concepts created by art director and artist Yori Shinkawa. On its own, the book is a stunning collector’s item for Death Stranding fans. But this new, ultra-rare limited-edition version brings in some exclusive perks.

The limited-edition version comes with an exclusive dust jacket. Along with your special copy of the book itself, you’ll also receive a 240-page Yoji Shinkawa Sketchbook. The artist himself will also sign an exclusive art print of New Journey, which comes printed on an acrylic block housed in a cloth-bound clamshell case. If you love the art of Death Stranding 2, these extra exclusives are must-have collector’s items… provided you’re lucky enough to snag one of only 100 total copies.

You can get a first look at the items included in this limited edition printing of The Art of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach in the image below:

Image courtesy of Titan Books

With just 100 copies available, this will be a rare find for Death Stranding 2 fans and admirers of artist Yoji Shinkawa. If you want a refresher on some of the interior images you’ll find, you can check out our reveal for the standard edition of the book. The limited edition will include all those stunning images, plus the exclusive add-ons noted above.

If this looks like something you need to add to your collection of video game merch, the limited edition of The Art of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available for pre-order now via Forbidden Planet. It is priced at £749, roughly $1000 USD.

Do you collect art books for your favorite games? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!