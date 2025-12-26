New Fable Update Has Good News About Release Date

A new Fable update — seemingly — has good news about its release date. According to Xbox, the long-awaited Fable reboot is going to be released in 2026. We’ve known this for a while. What has not been disclosed, and this hasn’t changed, is when in 2026. In fact, considering previous delays and the game’s long, troubled development, many are worried this 2026 window is not going to stick, and the Xbox Series X and PC game will slip to 2027. And maybe this will happen, but a new update suggests otherwise.

More specifically, it has been revealed that Microsoft ended its contract with Eidos Montreal for the game’s development. As you may know, Fable is being made by Playground Games, the team behind the Forza Horizon series. That said, the team is different. This isn’t the Forza Horizon team, but largely a brand-new team built from the ground up to make this game. It’s a herculean effort to revive Fable in the modern day, let alone do it with a brand-new studio you are building up at the same time. So, it’s no surprise the team has been assisted with substantial contract support. To this end, Eidos Montreal brought over a sizeable team of about 100 developers to work on the game back in 2022. As of this year, this work stopped.

Some Xbox fans and others have taken this as bad news, as it means fewer developers working on the game, and may even indicate that Xbox was not overly impressed with the help. What this seems to be an indicator of more than anything else, though, is that the game is in the final stages of development, and thus requires less outside assistance. If this is the case, then its 2026 release date is seemingly locked in.

There are other explanations for the discontinuity, but the most likely explanation, at this point, is that the game is now in the polishing phase and nearing the end of full production. If so, then the services of Eidos Montreal would no longer be needed.

If the above is true, then the Fable release date is going to be announced soon. To this end, the Xbox Developer Direct is scheduled to go down sometime next month. This show has featured Fable in the past, and it has been confirmed it will feature the RPG again this year. This time, it looks like it will be complete with a release date announcement.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.