New Final Fantasy XV Update Concludes Assassin’s Creed Event, Adds A New Features

The incredibly fun Assassin’s Creed event in Final Fantasy XV is now over, but that doesn’t mean players are without reason to continue their journey with Noctis and his crew of merry boybanders. Though the latest crossover event is officially concluded with the latest update, a few new additions have been made to the game in addition to the standard bug fixes.

Version 1.21

Conclusion of the Assassin’s Festival

Inclusion of Aranea as a training partner at camp

Implementation of a standby option at camp to advance the time of day (“Wait until morning” or “Wait until nightfall”)

Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia

Introduction of new drills to the tutorial: Practice Tutorial

Fixed the hairstyle for the Episode Ignis crossover outfit

“Arts” category for Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto (applies to Character Swap)

Various bug fixes

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alessio’s New Items

Silver Ore: 2 Oracle Ascension Coins

Gold Ore: 2 Oracle Ascension Coins

Prismatic Shard: 2 Oracle Ascension Coins

Prismatic Ore: 3 Oracle Ascension Coins

Mystic Circlet: 60 Oracle Ascension Coins

Purified Salt: 60 Oracle Ascension Coins

As a player of this title, I’m excited to see the implementation of the standby option. Being able to have even more control of the surroundings is a fantastic advantage in this game. The new items at Alessio’s trading post is also exciting if you’re a glutton for goods.

The new “Arts” category for character swap is a great addition now that players can alternate who they play as for a more tailored combat experience. Overall, patch 1.21 is a solid update coming off of the heels of such a huge event.

Want a different way to explore the world of Final Fantasy XV? Have you checked out the chibi version of the title yet in Pocket Edition?

We previously reported the February 9th date when the app posting switched to a set date. That being said, there still wasn’t an official announcement by the team themselves and mistaken listings have happened before. But now it’s confirmed and we can brace ourselves for a much smaller adventure.

“Experience an exciting addition to the Final Fantasy XV Universe in the form of an all-new mobile adventure for iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices, which retells the story of Final Fantasy XV like never before using casual touch controls optimised for mobile devices.

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition contains all of the main characters and main story of the console and PC versions, with the freedom to play whenever and wherever you want. All 10 chapters will be available from Day 1 and the first chapter will be available for free.”