New Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming PS4 Exclusive Items

One of the main things that rakes in piles of cash for Epic Games when it comes to Fortnite Battle Royale, outside of the Battle Pass itself, are all of the cosmetic items that the devs implement through the Item Shop. Over the past year and a half, players of the highly popular title have dropped into the in-game shop to pick up daily skins, gliders, emotes, and much more. There have been times when some of these items have been exclusive, whether it be due to a platform exclusive or even tied to a graphics card. That said, a recent leak seems to have uncovered a new round of exclusive items for PlayStation 4 players.

Thanks to one of the more well-known dataminers when it comes to Fortnite, we now have a look at an upcoming glider and contrails that will be exclusive to players on PlayStation 4. Lucas7yoshi took to Twitter to share their findings, which are the Coaxial Blue glider and the Blue Fusion contrails. You can check out both of these in the tweets below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heres the playstation contrail that i was talking about earlier: pic.twitter.com/7yaQNc4dkX — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 23, 2019

missed a PS4 exclusive glider cause it was named like the original coaxial copter oof pic.twitter.com/FYvH2pwgyG — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 24, 2019

Some fans were quick to question the validity of the leak, but Lucas provided a screenshot of the source code in a follow up tweet. Of course, there is nothing wrong with keep a bit of salt on hand in case these are items that were left over from previous ideas, but we just might see these items available on PlayStation 4 in the near future. As always, best to remain on the side of caution until they actually arrive in the game.

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on the title, including what is new with the arrival of Season 9, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Excited to get your hands on some new PS4 exclusive Fortnite items? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Dexerto.