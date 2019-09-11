New Fortnite Update Adds Zapper Trap Item, Brings Back the Floating Island

Fortnite‘s v10.20 content update is now available, and with it comes two major changes in the form of the new Zapper Trap item and the return of the Floating Island. It’s a relatively quiet week for the game in terms of total quantity of updates, but both of these should make the game significantly more interesting for however long they stick around.

While the Floating Island more or less functions as it did — this time with the Motel on it — the Zapper Trap is a little more interesting, and will take some getting used to. It’s a thrown item that basically replaces a wall with a lightning trap, damaging any nearby enemies. It remains to be seen how effective it’ll be in the heat of battle given that there’s a delay between throwing it, it setting up, and then firing.

You can check out the full list of Battle Royale-relevant patch notes below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Added the Zapper Trap.

This item is a thrown consumable and occupies an inventory slot.

On impact, the thrown object deploys a damaging trap on both sides of a building piece.

Upon impacting terrain, it automatically builds a wall and then deploys a damaging trap on both sides of the wall. The traps shock enemy players who are within a tile of their face. Damage: 50 The traps have a 1-second deploy time before they can be triggered. When triggered, the traps have a 0.5-second delay before firing. After the traps have fired, they have a cooldown of 2 seconds before they can be triggered again.

Epic Rarity.

Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 4.

GAMEPLAY

Floating Island

The Floating Island has returned and is slowly making its way around the map!

Though separated from the land below, it can be accessed via its low-gravity vortex.

Resolved an issue with the B.R.U.T.E.’s air stomp.

The entire list of patch notes, including Creative and Save the World changes and additions, can be found right here.

